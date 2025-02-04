GODFREY - Get ready to flex those brain muscles and dive into a night of trivia while supporting The Nature Institute (TNI) in its epic quest for education, restoration, and preservation. TNI invites the public for a fun-filled Trivia Night fundraiser at Godfrey KC Hall, located at 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey, IL., on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Doors swing open at 5:30 p.m., and the trivia questions kick-off at 6 p.m. Grab your squad and register ahead of time or pay at the door, it'll be $150 per table ($18.75 per person).

“We’re thrilled to bring back this trivia night fundraiser," Ramona Pollard, director of TNI outreach, said. "Teaming up to tackle quirky questions is a fantastic way to connect with family and friends while giving back to our community. There are cash prizes for the top two teams, plus cool silent auction goodies up for grabs."

Feel free to bring along some tasty snacks for your table, but remember: alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase, and water, soda, and tea will be provided.TNI is still on the lookout for sponsors. Levels start at just $50, and the big-time sponsors will bask in the glory of being featured in TNI advertising materials.

Come out before Trivia Night for Herbalism 101 with Crystal Stevens at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22. This class will highlight the basics of growing and using plants for teas, salves, and other uses. Bring your mug for a taste and take home an herbal blend at the end of the class. The program costs $15 and is designed for adults. Be sure to register soon, the class is already half full.

Register for this program or purchase tickets for the TNI Trivia Night at www.TheNatureInstitute.org/wildernesswisdom. For more information on these events and how to sponsor contact TNI at info@thenatureinstitute.org or (618) 466-9930.

