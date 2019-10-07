GODFREY - The Nature Institute in Godfrey is inviting families out for a night of Halloween-themed fun on October 18.

“'Enchanted Forest' is a family friendly mixture of environmental education and a celebration of the Halloween season, it’s one of my favorites. We encourage kids to dress up in their Halloween costumes and come out and learn about the nocturnal creatures that call The Nature Institute home,” said Ramona Puskar, Education Director.

The ‘Enchanted Forest’ event offers much for attendees to enjoy from 6-9 p.m. Guided 20-minute hikes will take place multiple times throughout the night. Costumed animals will wait for guests along the trail to teach about nocturnal animals.

Attendees will get the chance to meet live owls and participate in bird-themed activities. Kids will get to check out animal bones, pelts, furs, and play a scent game in booths on the Talahi Lodge porch. A view the night sky opportunity will be at the event with TNI’s Astronomy Association. Campfire, s’mores, face painting, popcorn, and treat bags for kids will also be offered. And those are just some of the many fun and educational activities to be offered at ‘Enchanted Forest’.

“It will be a very fun night for families. We are thrilled that Treehouse Wildlife Center will be bringing one or two of their resident owls to visit with us, and Audubon Center at Riverlands will be hosting a fun bird activity as well,” said Emily Ehley, Environmental Educator.

The event costs $5 per attendee, with kids under 2 getting in free. Registration prior to the event online in recommended at www.thenatureinstitute.org Hikes are capped at 25 guests, so be sure to select your preferred hike time when registering. The event is rain or shine, and guests should remember to dress appropriately for hiking.

"Enchanted Forest" will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6-9 pm at The Nature Institute located at 2213 S. Levis Lane, Godfrey IL. For more information check out their Facebook page @NatureInstitute

The Nature Institute in a non profit organization focused on land preservation and environmental education.

