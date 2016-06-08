Alton Fire Department members are next to an area where a natural gas line was struck. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a call that a natural gas line had been hit in the 100 block of Candy Lane in Alton at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Thankfully, no one was injured in the situation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The call originally came in that a car had hit a gas line, but that wasn’t the case. Someone was looking for a possible water leak in the roadway and hit an unmarked gas line in the road, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ameren came out and shut the gas line off and then began the repair.

“There was no gas interruption to any of the homes,” Sweetman said. “It was a gas line that was abandoned and never disconnected.”

An Ameren worker surveys the natural gas line situation with Battalion Chief Brad Sweetman and an Alton Police officer. (Photo by Dan Brannan) 

More like this:

Sep 30, 2024 - Ameren Joins Massive Effort To Restore Power After Hurricane Helene

Oct 14, 2024 - Investigation Underway: Teen Shot Multiple Times At Shiloh Gas Station Parking Lot

Sep 28, 2024 - Teen Honors Fallen Alton K9 Odin with One-Mile Tribute Run

Jun 19, 2024 - Section Of Pearl Street Daytime Closures For Gas Line Upgrades

Sep 9, 2024 - Hit-and-Run on Milton Road: Driver Flees Scene, But Alton Police Apprehend Driver

 