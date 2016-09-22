EDWARDSVILLE - Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said today a nationwide arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping has been issued for Christopher M. Derleth, 39. He is wanted for kidnapping his 13-year-old stepdaughter Katherine E. Derleth and her 17-day-old son, Christopher R. Derleth.

The two were taken from a state appointed guardian’s home in rural Edwardsville, during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 18, 2016. A court order was previously issued out of Bond County, Illinois, which prevented Christopher M. Derleth from having contact with Katherine, pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Investigators developed evidence proving Christopher Derleth’s vehicle was east bound on I-77 in West Virginia, south of Charleston, at 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2016. Christopher is an outdoorsmen and left the area equipped with tents, sleeping bags, and goods / merchandise that would commonly be gathered for a camping trip.

Dixon said Christopher Derleth has talked with friends / family in recent months about free camp sites throughout the country and is likely staying in a campground, national forest, or a rural wooded area, that would allow for free or inexpensive primitive camping.

Christopher’s Derleth vehicle is described as a: Green 1997 Mercury Villager Minivan

Illinois Registration E833210

Dixon said Katherine suffers from a congenital heart condition and had a pacemaker implanted at birth. The equipment needed to ensure that the pacemaker is properly working was left behind. Katherine is also recovering from a cesarean section delivery and is still under a doctor’s care as it relates to the procedure and birth of her son.

Anyone having any information related to this investigation, or the whereabouts of those involved, is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433, or their local police department.

