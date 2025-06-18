ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a tornado watch for parts of Illinois and Missouri as thunderstorms move through the region on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. NWS meteorologist Lydia Jaja said the environment is favorable for tornado development due to a combination of warm temperatures, high humidity, and wind shear.

Thunderstorms are currently affecting northeast Missouri and are expected to continue through noon. Additional storms may develop along an outflow boundary from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., primarily over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois. Some of the afternoon storms could become severe.

“The primary threat from severe storms today is damaging winds,” Jaja said. “Large hail and tornadoes are also possible.”

Residents are urged to have multiple ways to receive warnings and to stay alert.

“It is legitimate and stay alert and stay careful,” Jaja said.

