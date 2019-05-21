ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service in St. Louis projects severe weather both Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts in excess of 60 mph are likely this afternoon and evening,” the NWS said in a report. “Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

“There is high confidence in a squall line developing by mid-afternoon. This line should move from west to east, entering central Missouri around 4 p.m., reaching the Mississippi River around 8 p.m., and our south-central Illinois counties around 10 p.m. Confidence in this timing is medium to high, along with the main threats being damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and the possibility of a few tornadoes.”

The NWS said isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night, primarily after midnight.

“The primary threat will be from large hail. Locally heavy rainfall in excess of one inch from Monday night into early this morning has saturated the ground. Additional heavy rainfall expected from thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight may cause flash flooding.”

NWS said points along the Illinois River remain in a major flood stage. Additional rainfall through this week will result in renewed or prolonged flooding.

Another round of crests is likely on the Mississippi and Missouri Rivers over the next one to two weeks.

