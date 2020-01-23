ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, Jan. 23 from 3:39 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. for the St. Louis and Metro Illinois areas.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This was the NWS forecast: "Mixed precipitation becoming all snow this evening. Additional snow accumulations of one to three inches. The higher amounts are expected to be over portions of east-central Missouri and portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of east-central and southeast Missouri and south-central and southwest Illinois until 6 p.m. Friday."

The NWS said for motorists to plan on slippery road conditions.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute both today and Friday," the NWS said.

The Illinois Department of Transporation issued the same warning:

"Intermittent periods of wintry precipitation are possible all day today, so be extra cautious."

For Illinois road conditions, click below:

https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterCond…/index.html #ilwx #ILtraffic

More like this:

Cold Temps Persist: Snow Accumulations Will Vary Across St. Louis Region To Wednesday
Feb 18, 2025
Severe Weather Warning: Metro East Faces Tornado Risk On Wednesday, April 2, 2025
3 days ago
Tornado Outbreak: Six Confirmed Tornadoes Hit Missouri, Assessment Continues In O'Fallon, West Alton
Mar 17, 2025
Area Avoids Direct Snow/Ice Hit: National Weather Service Warns Of Persistent Cold
Feb 12, 2025
Residents Urged To Prepare for Potential Tornadoes On Friday, March 14, 2025
Mar 13, 2025

 