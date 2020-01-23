ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday, Jan. 23 from 3:39 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. for the St. Louis and Metro Illinois areas.

This was the NWS forecast: "Mixed precipitation becoming all snow this evening. Additional snow accumulations of one to three inches. The higher amounts are expected to be over portions of east-central Missouri and portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of east-central and southeast Missouri and south-central and southwest Illinois until 6 p.m. Friday."

The NWS said for motorists to plan on slippery road conditions.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute both today and Friday," the NWS said.

The Illinois Department of Transporation issued the same warning:

"Intermittent periods of wintry precipitation are possible all day today, so be extra cautious."

For Illinois road conditions, click below:

https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterCond…/index.html #ilwx #ILtraffic

