ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a winter storm watch in effect from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.



The weekend is one that drivers should plan on exhibiting extreme caution with the potential to bring significant icing from Thursday night through Saturday afternoon.



Accumulation of more than a quarter inch of ice will be possible with this storm, the National Weather Service says.

Winds are predicted to be 5 to 10 mph from the northeast. Impacts: The winter precipitation will result in hazardous travel conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads. Parking lots and sidewalks will become slippery as well.



For those who have to travel, it is recommended by law enforcement that they plan their time to avoid the storm and also make sure the vehicle is winterized with emergency supplies such as food, medicine, etc.



Precipitation is expected to continue on a periodic basis into the weekend. Ice accumulation will be highly dependent on the location and evolution of the surface freezing line and will slowly move north Friday into Saturday with freezing rain changing to rain as temperatures rise above freezing.



Temperatures may remain freezing for most of the event and as a result temperatures may exceed one half inch in certain parts.



The National Weather Service emphasized that one degree could have major impacts on final ice accumulation totals. The forecast could change as temperatures are fine tuned through Saturday.

