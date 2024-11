Listen to the story

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ST LOUIS MO

306 PM CDT TUE JUN 21 2016

ILZ098>102-MOZ018-026-034>036-041-042-047>052-059>065-072-073-

221200-

/O.NEW.KLSX.HT.Y.0002.160622T1700Z-160623T0200Z/

AUDRAIN MO-BOONE MO-CALHOUN IL-CALLAWAY MO-COLE MO-CRAWFORD MO-

FRANKLIN MO-GASCONADE MO-JEFFERSON MO-JERSEY IL-KNOX MO-

LINCOLN MO-MADISON IL-MONITEAU MO-MONROE IL-MONROE MO-

MONTGOMERY MO-OSAGE MO-PIKE MO-RALLS MO-SAINT CHARLES MO-

SAINT CLAIR IL-SAINT LOUIS CITY MO-SAINT LOUIS MO-SHELBY MO-

WARREN MO-WASHINGTON MO-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...ALTON...BELLEVILLE...BOWLING GREEN...

CAHOKIA...COLUMBIA...EDWARDSVILLE...FULTON...JEFFERSON CITY...

MEXICO...SAINT CHARLES...SAINT LOUIS...SULLIVAN...UNION...

WASHINGTON

306 PM CDT TUE JUN 21 2016

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN ST LOUIS HAS ISSUED A HEAT

ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY.

* TIMING...TEMPERATURES WILL RISE QUICKLY INTO THE 90S BY MIDDAY

ON WEDNESDAY WITH DANGEROUS LEVELS OF HEAT DURING THE AFTERNOON

AND EVENING.

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...104 TO 108 DUE TO TEMPERATURES AROUND 100...AND

DEWPOINTS AROUND 70.

* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH

HUMIDITY WILL LIKELY LEAD TO AN INCREASED RISK OF HEAT-

RELATED STRESS AND ILLNESS. THE VERY YOUNG... THE ELDERLY...

THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING...AND THOSE PARTICIPATING IN

STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE.

ALSO...CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER

OF MINUTES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH

HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR. THIS COMBINATION WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN

WHICH HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE...ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE

LIVING IN UN-AIR CONDITIONED HOMES OR APARTMENTS. PEOPLE IN THE

ADVISORY AREA ARE ADVISED TO AVOID POORLY VENTILATED AREAS AND

PROLONGED WORK IN THE SUN. ALSO...KEEP PLENTY OF LIQUIDS ON HAND

AND TRY TO STAY IN AN AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENT.

TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN

POSSIBLE...RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO THE EARLY MORNING

OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND

HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN

POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER.

BEAT THE HEAT...CHECK THE BACKSEAT! YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS

SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY

CIRCUMSTANCES. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE DURING WARM OR HOT WEATHER

WHEN CAR INTERIORS CAN REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF

MINUTES.

PEOPLE IN THE SAINT LOUIS METROPOLITAN AREA CAN GET INFORMATION

ABOUT COOLING CENTERS OR ENERGY ASSISTANCE RELATED TO THE

EXCESSIVE HEAT BY CALLING THE UNITED WAY OF GREATER SAINT LOUIS AT

800-427-4626...OR IF CALLING FROM A LAND LINE PHONE DIAL 2-1-1.

YOU CAN ALSO CALL COOL DOWN SAINT LOUIS AT 314-241-7668.

