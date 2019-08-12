ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a heat advisory for Monday in effect for most of the region.

"Hot and humid conditions are expected on Monday and widespread heat index values of 105 and higher are expected Monday afternoon and early evening," the Weather Service said. "Avoid strenuous outdoor activities if possible, wear light weight and light colored clothing, and make sure to drink plenty of water, sports drinks, or natural fruit juices such as apple juice to stay hydrated. Stay clear of caffeine, alcohol, and high sugar drinks as these can increase dehydration."

