ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory this evening for Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun Counties.

The Illinois State Police is advising that motorists should drive with care and slow down this evening with the rain and fog.

The National Weather Service said tonight and Friday morning will be stratus cloud deck below 500 feet in height along with low visibilities in fog.

Visibility will lower to one quarter to one half mile this evening in areas which are not already this low.

Scattered rain and showers, mainly light across the St Louis Metro area later this evening, the Weather Service said. Patchy drizzle can also be expected through the night. East-southeast surface wind will become light later this evening.

The Weather Service said the area will see gradual improvement of ceilings and visibilities late Friday morning and afternoon.

