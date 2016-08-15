ST. LOUIS - A flash flood warning is in effect for West Central and Southwest Illinois and portions of Eastern and Southwest Missouri today.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a hazardous weather outlook for Illinois counties of Madison, Macoupin, Greene, Jersey and Calhoun counties at 4:25 a.m. on Monday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Heavy rainfall is expected today over parts of Southwest and South Central Illinois along with Eastern and Southwest Missouri, the National Weather Service reports.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said early this morning it was quite busy with numerous calls and will have a more detailed reports morning goes on. IDOT reported one closing early this morning in Illinois of the Eads Bridge into St. Louis.

IDOT urged motorists to drive carefully on the way to work this morning and watch for flooded road conditions.

More like this: