ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Weather Alert for the Metro East Illinois region.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution over the next few days on the roads with some winter precipitation predicted.

This is the forecast by the NWS: "Snow will move into central Missouri by noon, then mix with rain through the afternoon hours as the precipitation moves eastward. By this evening, wintry mix will persist across the forecast area. Deteriorating road conditions expected as the wintry mix moves across the region, especially on bridges and overpasses. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the wintry mix begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than a normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves.

"Expect 1 to 3 inches of snow, with the highest amounts over portions of northeast Missouri and west-central Illinois through Thursday morning, with another round of snow possible Thursday night through Friday night. We are only expecting some minor ice accumulations through Thursday morning."

