O’FALLON, IL. - The National Weather Service in St. Louis reported that it has representatives out surveying possible tornado touchdowns in both O’Fallon, IL., and Alton from Friday, March 15, 2025.

Alex Elmore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it is hoped some results will be available by late in the day about those possible tornado situations.

Elmore said a tornado tract is being followed into West Alton, where there was significant damage, and over to Alton. Elmore said the wind speed slowed as it crossed the Mississippi River into Alton.

“A team is out checking the damage, especially in the O’Fallon area and further east to New Baden and Trenton area,” he said. "The team will also be surveying West Alton and on into Alton today."

Article continues after sponsor message

The entrance to the Parkview Mobile Home Park in O'Fallon, IL., encountered snapped power lines in the storm. One of the mobile homes was completely destroyed by the wind blast that occurred after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple trees in the Parkview Mobile Home Park area had been cut and were piled up by Sunday afternoon, March 16, 2025, after a tremendous effort by a mobile home park owner and others. The one mobile home shown in above photos encountered significant damage, however thankfully the occupants were not at home at the time of the destruction. The mobile home park owner was on the scene until well into the morning, assisting on Saturday, March 15, 2025, and back again on Sunday morning, March 16, 2025.

Firefighters also apparently rescued two women at Parkview from a mobile home that had rolled over in the terrible storm. There were no other injuries reported from the Parkview Mobile Home Park destruction.

More like this: