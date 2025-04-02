GREENVILLE, — A possible tornado struck just south of Greenville at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, causing significant damage to several structures in the area.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, where reports indicated that homes and outbuildings had been destroyed.

In the aftermath of the storm, multiple roads were closed due to downed power lines, creating hazardous conditions for residents and emergency responders. As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

The Greenville Fire Department issued a statement emphasizing the severity of the situation. "We've had some significant damage South of Greenville. Emergency Services are responding. Power Company units are dealing with outages and wires down. Stay out of the area. Do not go look. This is a dangerous scene with everything going on," the department said.

The damage appeared to be concentrated around Cottonwood Avenue, where photos shared on social media showed what many believe to be a tornado. The National Weather Service has been contacted for further confirmation and details regarding the storm.

In contrast to the destruction experienced south of the city, the Riverbend area reportedly missed the worst of the storm, receiving only heavy rain.

Authorities continue to assess the situation and manage the response to the aftermath of the severe weather.

