The National Weather Service reported significant snowfall across the Metro East region on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, with Godfrey recording the highest total of 12 inches. This information was confirmed by meteorologist Marshall Pfahler during an afternoon briefing.

Lambert Airport in St. Louis had a snowfall report of 8.5 inches, while other locations reported varying totals: St. Rose received 10.3 inches, Glen Carbon and Jerseyville both recorded 8.5 inches, Belleville had 7.1 inches, Columbia reported 6.0 inches, and Freeburg saw 5.8 inches.

Pfahler explained that the differences in snowfall totals were influenced by variations in precipitation types across the region.

"When you look at the snowfall totals on a map it gives you an idea where there was less snow in the southeast and more in the northwest," he said. He noted that in some areas, precipitation fluctuated between snow and sleet, leading to the observed discrepancies.

Looking ahead, Pfahler indicated that another weather front is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday. However, he stated that current forecasts suggest additional snowfall accumulations should not exceed one inch.

"It will depend on how much snow falls across the area," he said.

