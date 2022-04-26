GREENE COUNTY - Saturday, April 30, 2022, will be the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Greene County residents are urged to use this as an opportunity to clean out those medicine cabinets and properly dispose of those unused medications.

“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”

Overdose became the leading cause of death in the United States as of March 2022. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration says that in a recent study they found that a majority of people obtain medications from family members or friends.

Article continues after sponsor message

Unfortunately, Greene County is not immune from the effects of this crisis. Syndromic surveillance efforts by the department confirm that overdose incidents are on the rise, right here at home, a trend we can work together to end.

For safe disposal, Greene County residents can drop their unused or expired medications off at the following location: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 9:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Greene County Sheriff’s Department 403 7th St Carrollton, IL 62016.

To learn more about what the department is doing to combat the overdose crisis, visit our website at https://GreeneCountyHD.org/opioids or contact Ron Sprong at (217) 942-6961 EXT. 124.

More like this: