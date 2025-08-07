TROY, IL – The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that the community’s first-ever National Night Out was a tremendous success. Held on Tuesday, August 5, at Tri-Township Park, the event drew hundreds of families who came out to enjoy an evening of safety demonstrations, interactive displays, delicious food, and family fun.

“Celebrating National Night Out was our goal – and the outcome exceeded our expectations,” said Dawn Mushill, President/CEO of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “Our community truly came together to support this event.”

The evening showcased an impressive lineup of first responders, including the Troy Police Department, Troy Fire Department, Troy EMS, Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT vehicle, Illinois State Police, DEA, and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Command Post. Additional touch-a-truck participants featured ADR, Truck Centers, Grapperhaus Farm, Victory Lane Pups racecar, and Jarvis Township.

Families enjoyed a variety of food trucks, while the Gateway CEO Program served pork sandwiches. Children received tokens for free ice cream and delighted in bounce houses, a bubble machine, face painting, and balloon art.

The Masonic Lodge Child ID Program (sponsored by Edwardsville Lodge #99 with assistance from St. Clair Lodge #24) provided a record number of ID packets for parents, and Miss Capital City Landry Shrine greeted attendees for photos. Live music from Red Line DJ filled the park throughout the evening. A standout moment was the dramatic landing of the Air Evac helicopter in the large field behind the event.

“This event would not have been possible without the dedication of so many,” added Mushill. “Jason Ramert coordinated all first responders and touch-a-truck participants, Anne Matthews organized vendors and marketing, Al Adomite prepared pork for the Gateway CEO group, and the Chamber staff handled countless event details. It truly takes a team to make an event of this size successful.”

The Chamber plans to review this year’s event and begin preparations for an even bigger and better National Night Out in 2026.

The Chamber extends its gratitude to Allison’s Comfort Shoes & Boots, the Exclusive Event Sponsor, along with the many organizations that sponsored various aspects of the celebration.

For more information about upcoming Chamber events, visit https://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/.

