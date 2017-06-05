ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center has been selected as an Official Venue for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series, a nationwide roots music series hosting shows in over sixty venues across America. The first official show will be on Friday, August 11, 2017 at 7:30PM and will feature national touring artists Daryl Wayne Dasher, Jill Kinsey and Craig Gerdes.

The Last Honky Tonk Music Series launched on March 23, 2014. Venues are selected by

the heart and soul of the owners and their contributions to live music. They range in sizes from small Mom-and-Pop places in small towns, to large clubs and Outdoor Amphitheaters.

The Jacoby venue was recommended by Nashville songwriter Daryl Wayne Dasher, who

performed at the Center while on tour late last year. "When I arrived at the Jacoby Arts Center my reaction was immediate," says Dasher. "I felt the energy of the building and it struck me so hard, I was ready to play the minute I walked through the door. And the people, the sense of the community, was so amazing, I knew I had to recommend it for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series."



The Series motto is SAVC: Sustain the Artists, Sustain the Venues, Sustain the

Communities, and exists to bring Original and Roots Music to the people, especially in places that don't ordinarily have the opportunity to experience it. The shows draw from a roster of fifty artists in the roots country, blues, americana, folk, and roots rock genres. It is a volunteer network run by Brigitte London, a singer/songwriter from Morgan City, LA, who started the Series by enlisting multiple artists who were friends of the late Wayne Mills, an outlaw country star from Nashville. When Mills suffered a tragic passing in 2013, London (who was then living in Nashville), decided to bring artists together in an effort to encourage live music and camaraderie, a cause that had been very important to Mills. Many artists came on board immediately, and history was made. The Series was named to honor Mills, as his last album was called The Last Honky Tonk.

To date, nothing has ever existed like the Series, and thousands of Official shows have

brought music to multiple communities in a short amount of time, just over three years. The Series also hosts several festivals and large music events (including a five day Songwriters Festival) at various locations throughout the country, and has since relocated their headquarters to Morgan City, LA, the home of their national sponsor, D.a.T. SaUcE. A syndicated radio program is also in the works.

On August 11, patrons will hear the incredible songs and stories of high caliber artists

Daryl Wayne Dasher, Jill Kinsey (Nashville, TN) and Illinois Native Craig Gerdes (Pattonsburg, IL). The evening promises to be one of great times, great music in an atmosphere of fostering new friendships and community spirit.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Daryl Wayne Dasher back to perform at Jacoby, and

so look forward to hearing the additional artists on the bill," says Penelope Schmidt of the Jacoby Arts Center. “We're honored to be selected as a venue for the Last Honky Tonk Music Series, as we align with the values of the Last Honky Tonk Music Series in celebrating live music, regional heritage and the practice and appreciation of the arts in our community."

Showtime is 7:30PM. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or on line at

http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

