National Great Rivers Museum Closed For Special Event
Allison Kennington - National Great Rivers Museum
October 11, 2024 7:35 AM
EAST ALTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rivers Project Office is announcing a single-day closure of its National Great Rivers Museum, Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024 to accommodate a special career fair event for surrounding high school students. The Museum will re-open for normal operations Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
For more information, please contact the National Great Rivers Museum at 618-462-6979.
