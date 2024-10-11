EAST ALTON - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rivers Project Office is announcing a single-day closure of its National Great Rivers Museum, Wednesday Oct. 16, 2024 to accommodate a special career fair event for surrounding high school students. The Museum will re-open for normal operations Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

For more information, please contact the National Great Rivers Museum at 618-462-6979.

