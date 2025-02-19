GLEN CARBON - Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to announce that the sweetest weekend of the year is here – National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend! If you haven’t gotten your freezers stocked up yet, we have you covered!

Feb. 21-23, 2025 will be the biggest weekend for the Girl Scout Cookie Program as cookie booths will be held in areas all throughout Southern Illinois. To find a cookie booth near you (for this weekend or any other weekend through March 9) – or to have cookies delivered straight to your door - visit gsofsi.org/findcookies or text COOKIES to 59618. While buying cookies for yourself, you can also purchase a box or two to donate to our Bake It Forward program. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois will partner with local Children’s Hospitals and Ronald McDonald House as our Girl Scout Cookie donation recipients this cookie season.

The 2025 national Girl Scout Cookie season theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls and builds courage, confidence, and character through girl-led experiences. As a result, girls kickstart their limitless, barrier-breaking futures ‘outside the box’ by learning transferable life skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 6,400 girls and engages over 3,600 adults in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

