GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is excited to announce that Girl Scout Cookies are starting to arrive in the hands of customers! If you haven’t gotten your freezers stocked up yet, we have you covered!

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend is right around the corner! February 18-20 will be the biggest weekend for the Girl Scout Cookie Program as drive-thru cookie booths will be held in areas all throughout Southern Illinois. To find a cookie booth near you (for this weekend or any other weekend) visit gsofsi.org/findcookies or text COOKIES to 59618.

In addition, Girl Scouts will be in their neighborhoods for Walkabouts and Red Wagon Weekends during National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend as well as the previous weekend (February 11-13).

Cookie booths will be held throughout the duration of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, which runs through March 20. You can use the cookie locator to find a cookie booth near you during any weekend now through March 20.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn five important life skills – goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

