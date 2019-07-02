COLLINSVILLE – Three Ameren Illinois employees were recently selected by Public Utilities Fortnightly for its "Fortnightly Under Forty" list, which recognizes young, up and coming professionals. Seventy-six individuals were selected nationwide. Public Utilities Fortnightly is a monthly publication for utility industry professionals that focuses primarily on utility regulation and policy.

"The utility industry as a whole is known for having a relatively mature employee base with a long history of service. As that core group continues to age, it's important that we begin to develop and train a new pipeline of workers that will carry us into the future," said Steve Mitnick, Editor-In-Chief, Public Utilities Fortnightly. "With the Fortnightly Under Forty awards, we are pleased to recognize this group of exceptionally talented individuals for the contributions they are making to their companies and the industry."

Following is a list of those Ameren Illinois employees who were recognized.

Bethany Luebbers

Supervising Engineer, Electric Project Management

Bethany is responsible for program and project coordination of Ameren Illinois' electric Modernization Action Plan (MAP), a multi-year plan implemented in 2012 to rebuild the company's century-old electric infrastructure. Under MAP, customer reliability has improved by 20 percent and Ameren Illinois has added 1,400 employee and contractor jobs during the period. She is based in Collinsville.

T.J. Green

Engineer, Transmission & Distribution Design

A U.S. Navy veteran, T.J. is leading the way in Ameren Illinois' company-wide transition from 2D substation drawings to smart, dynamic 3D models. This helps visualize the design and space requirements, as well as improve drawing efficiency and accuracy. He leads a cross-functional team dedicated to researching and developing the processes that will be required to support the evolution of substation drawings to fully-functional 3D models and enable Ameren Illinois to respond to the challenges in meeting the energy capacity needs of customers today and tomorrow. He is based in Decatur.

Kyle Young

Engineering Support Specialist, Transmission & Distribution Design Support

Kyle has quickly drawn the attention of senior leadership due to his ability to drive results while delivering the highest level of customer service. Taking on additional work outside of his own area of expertise has given Kyle the knowledge to anticipate potential problems before they have a chance to materialize. His initiative with the SharePoint 365 team site build and file migration project is further evidence of his leadership within the company. He is based in Decatur.

