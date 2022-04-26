JERSEYVILLE - The National Day of Prayer event in Jersey County will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at LifeChurchX at 300 Bluebird Lane in Jerseyville and should once again be a "powerful one," one of the coordinators Linda Minor said.

Minor said she has been affiliated with the Day of Prayer in Jersey County now for several years and she says it is a calling for her.

“When God gives you something to do, you follow it," she said. "I feel this is what I am supposed to do. It means a lot to a lot of people and there are many awesome people who work on it and come together and pray. When people gather together and pray, God listens. It is so much different to be here in person for the event. I think people feel the ambiance and it really touches people's hearts."

A bagpiper and drummer will open the event and perform "Amazing Grace" and Minor said that will set the stage for what is ahead.

"God is not surprised by anything that each of us is going through," she said. "He is aware of hunger, addiction, shattered relationships, and warfare. He knows everything. But when we reach out to Him, we receive back wisdom, protection, instruction, peace, and joy because just like any other parent, He wants the best for us. He wants a relationship with us because He loves us."

The event will feature a wide variety of outstanding speakers.

"We are so thankful that the churches in Jersey County come together as one body in Christ to lift up our prayers to God," Minor said. "Every speaker has something to touch people’s hearts with on how God has moved in their lives."

The Boy Scouts will lead the opening ceremony, followed by a drummer and bagpiper. The Mayor of Jerseyville, Bill Russell will read the proclamation that he signed declaring May 5, 2022, a Day of Prayer in the City of Jerseyville.

Article continues after sponsor message

The array of talented speakers includes:

Pam Warford (Jersey County Clerk) - Host

Illinois State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer – Government

Elliott Davis (You Paid For It Fox 2) - Media

Father Martin Smith - Military and Veterans

Pastor Sonny Renken - First responders

Brad Kimble – (JCHS Educator) - Education

Pastor Brent Meyer (First Baptist) - Churches

Pamela Weber (W.A.Rice Seed Co) - Local businesses

Jen Warix (The Restore Network) - Families

Worship will be conducted by the Gibson Girls and a Worship band made up of LifePoint Church, First Assembly of God, and LifechurchX.

This year’s National Day of Prayer event will be filled with prayer for the nation, governmental leaders, first responders, media, churches, schools, and families.

The annual National Day of Prayer was established by federal law in 1952 when the United States Congress passed a joint resolution, which was signed by President Harry Truman. The law was amended in 1988 and signed by President Ronald Reagan, specifically designating the first Thursday in May as the official National Day of Prayer.

Check out our videos at :

(20+) National Day of Prayer - Jersey County Illinois | Facebook

Jersey County, IL National Day of Prayer 2022 - YouTube

More like this: