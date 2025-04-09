EAST ST. LOUIS – Local crime survivors, families of crime victims, and city leaders will gather on Saturday for a healing vigil aimed at raising awareness about victim compensation and other resources for recovery.

The event, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 5108 State St. in East St. Louis and is part of the nationwide observance of National Crime Victims Rights Week, organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

Attendees will hold photographs of their lost loved ones while mourning and sharing their stories. The vigil will also serve as a platform for participants to learn about the state's victim compensation program, which provides financial assistance for expenses such as counseling and funeral costs.

A national poll revealed that only 4% of violent crime survivors are aware of such compensation options.

“Every state has a program, but 96% of victims of violent crime did not receive victim compensation to help in their recovery,” said Aswad Thomas, a survivor of gun violence and National Director of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. “We want to make sure survivors know about these resources and how to access them.”

City leaders, including East St. Louis Mayor Charlie Powell and Chief of Police Kendall Perry, will join the survivors in calling for improved access to victim compensation and other healing resources. Illinois State Senator Christopher Belt is also expected to attend.

The vigil is part of a larger initiative that includes similar events across the country, where crime survivors and advocates aim to promote a vision of public safety that emphasizes prevention, support for survivors, and reduced reliance on incarceration. Participants will engage in a healing circle to honor their loved ones and advocate for new safety solutions focused on trauma recovery.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, which is leading the initiative, represents a national network of over 200,000 crime victims advocating for a justice system centered on healing and recovery. For more information about the organization and its initiatives, visit their website at https://cssj.org/

