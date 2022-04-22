NASHVILLE, TENN. — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, congratulates its longtime staff member Kathy Raney, a care coordinator in Illinois who has received the National Council for Mental Wellbeing’s 2022 Peer Specialist of the Year Award. The honor was given April 12 at NatCon22 just outside Washington, D.C.

The Peer Specialist of the Yard Award recognizes professionals with lived experience who work in mental health and addiction recovery, using their wisdom and strength to help peers on their own road to recovery.

Raney has been in recovery for more than 20 years. At Centerstone, she provides direct care and supervision in rural Illinois, sharing her story to help others and providing guidance to help clients overcome barriers to health care access. She received her Wellness Recovery Action Plan certification in 2004 and her Certified Recovery Support Specialist certification in 2014.

“Kathy’s story is compelling, and her work is even more impressive,” said National Council for Mental Wellbeing President and CEO Chuck Ingoglia. “We are honored to recognize her lifetime of achievements and thank her for her enormous contributions on behalf of those who look to her for guidance.”

“Kathy’s award came as no surprise to anyone who knows her or has watched her serve for the last 27 years,” said Centerstone’s John Markley, regional CEO for Illinois. “Her commitment and passion combined with her role as a peer are inspiring to us all!”

About the National Council

The National Council for Mental Wellbeing is a membership organization that drives policy and social change on behalf of nearly 3,200 mental health and substance use treatment organizations and the more than 10 million children, adults and families they serve. Through its Mental Health First Aid program, more than 2.5 million people in the U.S. have been trained to identify, understand, and respond to signs and symptoms of mental health and substance use challenges.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is a not-for-profit health system providing mental health and substance use disorder treatments. Services are available nationally through the operation of outpatient clinics, residential programs, the use of telehealth and an inpatient hospital. Centerstone also features specialized programs for the military community, therapeutic foster care, children’s services and employee assistance programs. Centerstone’s Research Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best practices for use in all our communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes people’s lives.

