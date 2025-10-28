ALTON - The Alton River Dragons in partnership with Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau and the National Club Baseball Association, are excited to announce the return of the NCBA Division I and Division II World Series to Lloyd Hopkins Field in 2026. The Division II event will run May 15– May 19 followed by Division I May 22 - May 28.

“It’s a great honor for our community to not only be selected to host but to have earned the trust of the NCBA that they have decided to return as many times as they have” said River Dragons owner Steve Marso. “Area baseball fans get a chance to see quality games and we hear directly from businesses that see a noticeable surge to their bottom line during the tournament that can’t be ignored. We appreciate the continued partnership with the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau which also makes it possible to bring events like this to town."

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the tournaments will be held in Alton, with an estimated 500 out of town visitors bringing a significant economic impact to the area.

“Our continued partnership with the Alton River Dragons to bring youth and amateur sporting events to the Alton area has been a rewarding experience to the local and regional economy over the past three years. Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is excited to be partnering once again to bring NCBA DI and DII back to Lloyd Hopkins Field and the City of Alton in 2026” adds Cory M Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau.

In past years such well-known schools including Michigan, Penn State, Florida State and Clemson among many others have been represented at the tournament. Rosters are composed of competitive athletes who love the game but choose a path that offers more balance than varsity athletics does.

Preparations are underway for the Alton River Dragons 2026 season, the team’s sixth in the area. Opening Day will be held in late May with announcements regarding the roster, schedule and promotions being released over the next several months.

