EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers’ Bailey Grinter has done it again at the YMCA Long Course Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. Grinter won the national championship in the 50-meter backstroke Friday night with a time of 29.09. Her time of 29.09 broke the national record by Lauren English of 29.32.

Alaina Skillet of Farmington Hills, Mich., finished behind Grinter in 29.79 in the 50 backstroke and Emma Support from Cincinnati was third in 29.86. Grinter captured the national title in the 50-meter free and also was second in the 100 backstroke. She was sixth in the 200 backstroke.

“I was really, really happy about tonight,” she said of her second straight 50 back long-course title,” she said.

Earlier in the week, she won the 50 free with her best long course time of 25.90.

“It felt really good in the 50 free,” she said. “I felt good all week.

“I am going to take a week off swimming and get ready to go to Tennessee.”

Grinter will swim at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., this fall on a full scholarship.

Vinnie O’Connor was ninth in the 50 butterfly for the Breakers and Brian Baggette was 12th in the 1,500 meters in the meet.

“We had a great week at Greensboro,” Edwardsville Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said. “The Breaker swimmers achieved 14 lifetime best swims out of 20 swims. Each swimmer got at least one lifetime best. It was fantastic. We wish Bailey the best of luck at Tennessee. We are so proud of her.”

