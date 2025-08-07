CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks Trap Shooting team concluded their 2025 spring season with notable performances at both the state and national levels. Competing at the state championship tournament May 31, 2025, at Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill, the team secured strong placements, followed by participation in the USA Clay Target High School League National Championships July 9-13, 2025, in Mason, Mich.

Coached by Rob Kaiser, with assistant coaches Clayton Whitlock, Jim Cox, and John Adcock, the team included shooters Drew Adcock, Koby Schnelten, Sam Droste, Mady Faul, John Vandersand, Cash Brannan, Blaine Kaiser, Brandon Rabe, Liam Albrecht, Lillian Schmidt, Landry Robeen, Evan Cordes, Wyatt Ross, Kole Beck, Cole Manker, Sophia Droste, Maysen Steinacher, and Brock Weinmann.

At the state competition, the Carrollton Hawks Junior Varsity team earned third place overall. Individual accolades included Landry Robeen’s second-place finish for High Gun female in the Novice division and Mady Faul’s second-place finish in the High Gun female varsity division.

At the national championships, the team shot a combined 454 out of 500 clay targets, finishing 76th out of 240 teams nationwide. Among individual performances, Mady Faul scored 95 out of 100, placing 29th in the female division and 263rd overall out of 1,800 competitors. Koby Schnelten scored 96 out of 100, ranking 193rd in the male division and 216th overall.

Several team members achieved personal best scores during the national event, concluding their season on a high note.

The Carrollton Hawks' fall trap season begins Aug. 14, 2025, at the Winchester Shooting Complex.

