O’FALLON, Ill. — Nathan T. Smith was sentenced Tuesday, May 6, 2025, to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Ivan J. Marshall. The conviction stems from the May 22, 2022, shooting death of Marshall, a 20-year-old employee at Bella Milano restaurant in O’Fallon, Ill., who was fatally shot in the restaurant’s rear parking lot.

Smith was the last of four individuals charged and convicted in connection with Marshall’s death. The other convicted defendants are Darrayvia D. Crump of Cahokia Heights, who was convicted of armed violence and sentenced to 20 years; Nautica A. Young, also of Cahokia Heights, convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 21 years; and Shadajah J. Denton, of Cahokia Heights, convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The O’Fallon Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office, and other law enforcement agencies in bringing the case to a successful conclusion.

