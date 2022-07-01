DUQUOIN - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Colp at the request of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Nathan ClarkThe incident occurred on June 30, 2022, at approximately 6:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Johnson Street in Colp. Preliminary information indicates that WCSO Deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence on S. Johnson Street. As Deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 30-year-old male from Marion, had been stabbed. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased. The suspect, Nathan Clark, a 57-year-old male from Colp, was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder. Nathan remains in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a bond set by the court at $1,000,000/10% to apply. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, Extension 1203.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ISP DCI Zone 7 was assisted by ISP District 13 Troopers, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Williamson County States Attorney’s Office.

More like this:

17-Year-Old Belleville Man Shot And Killed In East St. Louis Incident
Feb 10, 2025
ISP: Fatal Traffic Crash On Fosterburg Road Linked To Road Rage
Feb 21, 2025
Victim Transported to St. Louis Hospital After Williamson Shooting Incident
5 days ago
ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area
Mar 19, 2025
ISP Investigates Officer-Involved Death In Murphysboro
Feb 4, 2025

 