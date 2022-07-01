DUQUOIN - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Colp at the request of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

The incident occurred on June 30, 2022, at approximately 6:42 a.m. in the 300 block of South Johnson Street in Colp. Preliminary information indicates that WCSO Deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at a residence on S. Johnson Street. As Deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a 30-year-old male from Marion, had been stabbed. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced deceased. The suspect, Nathan Clark, a 57-year-old male from Colp, was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder. Nathan remains in custody at the Williamson County Jail on a bond set by the court at $1,000,000/10% to apply. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call ISP DCI Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, Extension 1203.

ISP DCI Zone 7 was assisted by ISP District 13 Troopers, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department and the Williamson County States Attorney’s Office.

