EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville field hockey player Natalie Nava has proven to be a winner over the years in her sport.

Nava, a junior, has played varsity since she was a freshman and started as a sophomore. She has field hockey in her blood, with her dad and brother also playing the sport.

“I started playing at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville,” she said. “The more I played, the more I fell in love with it. It is a team sport and I think our team in Edwardsville does a really good job playing as a team.”

Nava had a big game against Parkway West on Thursday, scoring two goals. The Tigers clipped Parkway West 5-0 to improve to 7-2-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I scored my first goal when I tipped it in and for the second one (Ansley) Dorsey dribbled the ball down the field and passed the ball to me, I took a shot and it went in.”

Nava has had other clutch scoring moments for the Tigers this season at her forward position and she said she is excited about the rest of the season.

“I really enjoy playing and have a lot of fun on the field,” she said. “My hopes for the rest of the season are to take every game and just play to the best of our capabilities. We have three games next week against good teams and we hope come out and play our best and win all three. I think we did a good job of finishing on Thursday against Parkway West.”

Nava is keeping her options open about playing field hockey in college. She is a straight-A student at Edwardsville High School and said now, she is considering a nursing career for her future.

More like this: