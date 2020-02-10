ALTON - Natalie Ellebracht and Wesley Dugan have been named February Students of the Month by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. The two were honored recently at the club’s regular meeting at Gentlin’s Restaurant in Alton.

The two students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a Student of the Month during the school year.

Natalie Ellebracht is the daughter of Mark and Monica Ellebracht of Alton. She has attended Marquette Catholic for the past four years and serves as senior class president. She is an active member of the Student Council serving in the role of helping to plan many of the events held on the school’s campus.

Ellebracht serves as vice president of the Breast Cancer Awareness Club that focuses on raising funds for cancer research, She participates in the campus ministry, is a member of the National Honor Society reflecting her consistent achievement of being on the school’s honor roll and is a recipient of the DAR Good Citizenship Award.

Article continues after sponsor message

Natalie is very active in community and church activities and has earned over 330 service hours since her freshman year. She is an active volunteer in community and church activities at St. Ambrose Church and is a member of the Encounter Youth Choir.

Ellebracht’s goal is to attend either Maryville College or Illinois State University majoring in Communication Sciences and Disorders. She hopes to ultimately earn a master’s degree in speech-language pathology

Wesley Dugan is the son of Dennis and Lisa Dugan of Alton. He is an Illinois State Scholar and ranks at the top of his class. He is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as Treasurer of Mu Alpha Theta. He is also a recipient of the Platinum Alpha Award.

Wesley served as a junior marshal at last year’s graduation ceremonies and has been an active member of the Rocketry Club and serves as a team leader of that organization. He has been a member of the Redbird swimming team for four years and was selected as a Scholar-Athlete for that activity.

As a member of the Rocketry Club, Dugan has developed a passionate interest in spacecraft design and as a result of this keen interest, he plans to become an aerospace engineer and will attend the University of Illinois majoring in that field.

More like this: