GLEN CARBON - A Nashville, Tenn., man - 28-year-old Michael R. Turney - has been charged with attempted burglary from an armored money transport truck at Walgreens, 2 Cottonwood Road, Glen Carbon, on Jan. 3.

Glen Carbon, Maryville, Edwardsville Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to the Walgreens parking lot at 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 after the report of the attempted theft.

After arriving on scene officers discovered Michael R Turney, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, had unlawfully entered the rear of a Garda armored cash transport truck with the intention to commit a theft.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There were no reports of the suspect using a weapon or threatening violence," Lt. Norton Miller of the Glen Carbon Police Department said. Miller is the investigations commander. "There was no loss of money in the theft.

"As a result of the work of Sergeant Jeff Blind, Officer Jeremy Hosto, Officer Andrew Parker, Officer Pat Barnes, Officer Gerard Spratt and Detective Chris Johnson, Mr. Turney was arrested and charged with burglary. He is currently being held at the Madison County Jail with a posted bond of $40,000."

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226.

More like this: