GODFREY - A local writer turned Nashville star is returning to the Riverbend for a concert.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, Tommy Karlas will bring his music and stories back to Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. Karlas, a Nashville singer-songwriter, is celebrating 300 million streams as a songwriter and three million streams as a singer.

“It’s kind of a full-circle moment to come back,” he said. “They get to hear the stories behind the songs, how they were created, songs that they love, they get to hear how the original version was or the songwriter who wrote it doing it himself. I think there's just a big hunger out there. It's a little bit different than going to a big concert and rocking out. It’s way more intimate.”

A ticket includes admission to the afterparty at the Wood River Moose following the show.

Karlas explained that the show itself will be modeled after The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, an intimate venue where artists often talk through their songs and share their stories with the audience. An Alton native, he looks forward to bringing this experience home to the Riverbend.

Karlas moved to Nashville 25 years ago at age 19 to pursue a career in songwriting. He quickly found success, with artists like Blake Shelton and Montgomery Gentry recording his songs. He enjoyed creating music behind-the-scenes and working with artists to create radio hits.

“I’ve just always loved the thought of having a normal life and just being creative and not having to get too caught up in the other stuff,” he explained. “I always thought that would be the coolest thing in the world, to drive down the road and hear a song that you wrote.”

In recent years, Karlas found that a few of his favorite songs weren’t getting picked up by artists. In response, he decided to record them himself.

It was important to Karlas to share his words with the world, and the leap of faith has paid off. Not only are songs like “Lessons” gaining popularity, but Karlas’s singing career is continuing to grow.

“That’s always been the number one thing for me: I just want the songs to be heard if they're really good because I know that they would have an impact,” he said. “There were a couple of songs that I really felt strongly about, and that was kind of the catalyst to make me put something out. Like, hey, if no one else is going to do this, I’m going to put this out.”

Karlas’s work is expanding, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots. He shared that he was 13 years old when he first performed at a talent show in Hatheway Hall at Lewis and Clark Community College, and there’s “a special place in [his] heart” for the venue. That’s one reason why he is so excited to return home and share his music with the community that raised him.

He noted that singing and songwriting aren’t easy careers, but it can be incredibly rewarding work. As Karlas celebrates 300 million streams as a songwriter and three million as a singer, he’s proud to represent his hometown on a national stage.

“It’s rejection for a living, on one hand. But on the other hand, the thing that you write, the thing that you create in the room that day, could take off and be heard all around the world or change people’s lives or give them three minutes of escape or be something they sing at their wedding,” he added. “It’s cool and exciting to think about what you’re doing. It keeps you creative.”

To learn more about the show on Oct. 25, 2025, visit the official Facebook event page.

