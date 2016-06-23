



Friday, June 24

5-6 p.m. -- NASCAR garages open to the public.

6-10 p.m. -- "Party at the 'plex" at the Gateway Kartplex -- Fan fest with performance by country rock band STEELE, kart racing, prizes, entertainment, twilight track walk. NASCAR drivers have been invited to participate.

Saturday, June 25

8 a.m. -- Spectator gates open.

8:30-9:25 a.m. -- First NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice.

9 a.m. -- Inaugural Buckingham "Climbin' For Linemen" competition (infield near Turns 3 and 4).

9:30-10:20 a.m. -- First USAC practice.

10:30-11:55 a.m. -- Final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice.

12:30 p.m. -- USAC qualifying.

1 p.m. -- ARCA Midwest Tour practice.

1:45-2:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver autograph session (infield area).

1:45 p.m. -- STEELE performs during driver autograph session.

2:15 p.m. -- ARCA Midwest Tour qualifying.

3 p.m. -- USAC driver introductions.

3:30 p.m. -- Vatterott College Silver Crown Showdown (USAC Silver Crown Series, 60 laps, 75 miles).

4:45 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Drivin' For Linemen 200 Brought To You By Altec qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds).

6 p.m. -- Illinois Lottery Presents ARCA Midwest 50 (40 laps, 50 miles, timed event).

7 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Drivin' For Linemen 200 Brought To You By Altec driver introductions, followed by national anthem, sung by Bo Steele of STEELE.

7:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Drivin' For Linemen 200 Brought To You By Altec (160 laps, 200 miles).

Schedule is subject to change.

The vision for the new Gateway Motorsports Park is to create a racing lifestyle that attracts enthusiasts, professionals, amateurs and car lovers by harnessing the energy and passion of the thousands of racing fans in the heart of the Midwest.

Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 200 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the region, encompassing a ¼-mile NHRA-sanctioned drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6- mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a new 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

