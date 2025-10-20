ALTON —Centerstone announced the installation of a new NARCAN vending machine at its Alton office. Anyone can receive and carry doses of naloxone nasal spray, a medication that rapidly reduces the effects of opioids used to treat persons suspected of overdosing on opioid drugs.

This lifesaving resource was made possible through a grant from Chestnut Health Systems. In collaboration with Centerstone, Chestnut will supply and restock the machine, while Centerstone ensures naloxone is available for Madison County residents in need.

Centerstone Vice President of Clinical Services Stacy Seitz says the machine takes the element of asking another person for NARCAN out of the picture. It can help create awareness and knowledge of a life-saving treatment.

“We have been giving out NARCAN for free for years, but people have to come to the front desk, and people might not want to come in and ask for it,” Seitz said. “That’s where the vending machine in a great option.”

Data from the Partnership for Drug-Free Communities shows there were 61 overdose deaths in Madison County in 2024, and 28 of those were confirmed from fentanyl and other opioids. That’s a decline from 96 overdose deaths in 2023 and 111 Madison County overdose deaths in 2022. Seitz said the community’s attitude toward substance use disorder, treatment and recovery is changing as care becomes more accessible.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There is a lot of stigma around treatment, however people are seeking treatment,” Seitz said. “The substances are much stronger, more addicting and more debilitating.”

The vending machine is located in the Centerstone clinic’s Resource Room, just inside the main entrance and to the right. It is equipped to dispense boxes of NARCAN nasal spray. The machine is coin operated, but Centerstone team members will provide the necessary coins so that NARCAN is available to the public at no cost.

In addition to access through the vending machine, Centerstone offers:

Free NARCAN to the public when the Resource Room is not open.

Training videos and staff-led demonstrations to ensure individuals know how to safely and effectively use NARCAN.

Centerstone’s Alton clinic at 2615 Edwards St. houses counseling, addiction recovery services, psychiatric care, outpatient crisis services, a pharmacy, social services, housing assistance, vocational employee coaching, art therapy and offices for school-based therapists.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance use disorder, call Centerstone at 877-467-3123 or visit centerstone.org to learn more about available services. As of Oct. 16, 2025, there is no wait list for treatment for substance use disorder at the Centerstone clinic in Alton.

About Centerstone

Centerstone is the largest nonprofit behavioral health organization in the United States. With more than 10,000 team members working at 360 locations in communities across the country, Centerstone provides healing and hope to people of all ages through mental health services, addiction care and social supports. Centerstone is a leader in operations for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Centerstone's Military Services offers specialized care nationwide for veterans and the military community. Centerstone’s Institute provides guidance through research and technology, leveraging the best evidence-based practices for use across its communities. Centerstone’s Foundation secures philanthropic resources to support the work and mission of delivering care that changes lives. Learn more at Centerstone.org.

More like this: