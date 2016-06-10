EDWARDSVILLE - A Napa Valley winemaker is making a rare visit to Edwardsville to share his knowledge and wines from the Rutherford region, Round Pond Estate winery at Bin 51 Wine & Spirits in Edwardsville.

Round Pond Estate is a family-owned and operated estate designed around its vineyards, gardens and orchards. Estate winemaker Muiris Griffin is a rising star of the Napa wineries.

Bin 51 Wine & Spirits is located at 200 S. Buchanan St. in Downtown Edwardsville. The tasting is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, and the fee is $5 per guest.

Griffin and his team at Round Pond Estates strive to bring its guests the best wine the Napa Valley has to offer. Griffin works to create balanced and complete wines that fully reflect the beauty of the Round Pond Estate.

The wine tasting will include a variety of Round Pond Estate wines, a bottle signing so guests can take a bottle home signed by the winemaker to add to their collection and a raffle to benefit City of Edwardsville’s “A Better Place to Play.”

