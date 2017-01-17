ALTON - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS runs January 27th thru February 5th at the ALT showplace. Call 462-3205 for Tickets TODAY or go online: www.altonlittletheater.org. A VERY Funny Show that will chase the winter blahs away!

Claudia Herndon & Pat Kulish sweet-talk "Officer Good-Looking" (Oliver Bacus) so he won't notice the funny shenanigans going on in their apartment (Picture of Two First ladies of Lingerie on either side of a police officer who has come to court Nana's granddaughter!)

Ron and Connie Abraham argue the pros & cons of letting "Sylvia" (aka as NANA) played by Claudia Herndon run a Lingerie Business out of her Rent Controlled New York Apartment.

Mary Grace Brueggemann (Bridget), Samantha Stinson (Heather), Pat Kulish (Vera), Nick Trapp (UPS guy), and Brad Kincaid (The Voice) all react as things begin to get complicated for "Nana" and her secret Lingerie Business she runs out of an old bootlegger' brownstone apartment on the upper east side in New York!

