Nana's Naughty Knickers Comes to the Alton Little Theater Showplace Jan. 27 through Feb. 5
ALTON - NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS runs January 27th thru February 5th at the ALT showplace. Call 462-3205 for Tickets TODAY or go online: www.altonlittletheater.org. A VERY Funny Show that will chase the winter blahs away!
Claudia Herndon & Pat Kulish sweet-talk "Officer Good-Looking" (Oliver Bacus) so he won't notice the funny shenanigans going on in their apartment (Picture of Two First ladies of Lingerie on either side of a police officer who has come to court Nana's granddaughter!)
Ron and Connie Abraham argue the pros & cons of letting "Sylvia" (aka as NANA) played by Claudia Herndon run a Lingerie Business out of her Rent Controlled New York Apartment.
