FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois chapter (NAMI SWI) will host their annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness this month.

At 10 a.m. on Sept. 20, 2025, community members are invited to Moody Park in Fairview Heights for the family-friendly festival, which will include the walk. Attendees can also enjoy a scavenger hunt, tie-dye station, silent auction, raffles, attendance prizes, resource tables, picnic lunch and more fun.

“People can come and just spend the morning with us,” said Heather Kapp with NAMI SWI. “We’re right now at about 250 walkers registered, so it could be one of our biggest events ever, which we’re very excited about. And the timing, obviously, with the climate of everything just going on in the world right now, couldn’t be more perfect, because we really do need to shine that light on mental health and prioritizing it.”

Kapp suggests bringing money for the raffles and the iced coffee and lemonade, but otherwise, the festival events are free. The walk costs $25 for an adult walker and $5 for kids ages 12 and under to participate.

The Walk for Mental Health Awareness is the biggest fundraiser of the year for NAMI SWI, which is headquartered in Wood River and serves ten counties in southwestern Illinois. All proceeds go back to NAMI SWI to support their resources for individuals experiencing mental illness and their loved ones.

Kapp explained that the organization offers free support groups and classes. She emphasized that mental illness is more common than people might realize.

“One in five people lives with it every year,” she said. “It’s not scary like the news depicts. We are normal people. We’re your neighbors and friends and teachers and colleagues, and we’re just trying to destigmatize what it is.”

The organization also prioritizes education, and their facilitators often go into schools to educate young people about mental health. All of NAMI SWI’s programs are free for participants, so fundraising is important so they can continue their work.

Kapp added that they are looking for more volunteers, especially in Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Clinton, Jersey and Washington counties, to facilitate support groups and spread the word about NAMI SWI’s services. She is pleased to see that so many people have already registered to walk, and she hopes even more community members come out to the festival on Sept. 20.

“It’s heartwarming. It’s amazing. It is a testament to the good people that are still in society that we don’t shine a light on nearly enough,” she added. “Just the fact that we already have 250 registered walkers says that, hey, there are some good people in the community that want to support people.”

For more information about the Walk for Mental Health Awareness, including how to register or donate to NAMI SWI, visit the official event webpage at NAMISWI.org.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

