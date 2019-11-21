EDWARDSVILLE - The names of the victims who died in the fatal car crash after veering off Wanda Road then landing in a retention pond of Wanda Road in Roxana was released Wednesday afternoon at a press conference at the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The victims were - Ashly Maynard, 34, and Vincent Maynard, 7, both from Wood River.

"A mother and a child lost their lives in a tragic event," Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said. "This is just a few hours into this investigation. Looking at all kinds of different angles. Especially this time of year it is tragic and it complicates it. We ask that you keep those folks in your thoughts and prayers, it has been very difficult for the victim's families."

South Roxana Police Bob Coles and Roxana Police Chief Will Cunningham joined Sheriff Lakin at the press conference.

"When the call first came in a lot of agencies involved," Sheriff Lakin added. "I want to thank a few people, the South Roxana Fire Department, the Swansea Fire Department and dive team, the Hillsboro Fire Department and dive team and Edwardsville Fire Department and Mitchell Fire Department. We truly want to commend those individuals.”

The road is highly traveled, but it is a two-lane road, low-light conditions. The car was well into the pond, the witness saw it in water and bobbing, in pretty deep in water. When the witness saw the vehicle he saw it pretty quickly after entered the body of water. We speculate the engine moved it down and when that happens it does a bobbing type of activity. We think that is what the witness saw. He may not have known what he saw, but he did take the time to go back. We don’t think there was any wrongdoing involved. The Madison County Coroner’s Office played a big part in this. Autopsies are expected tomorrow and a cause of death will be released.”Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

