ALTON — The Illinois State Police have identified Vernon Randle Jr., 27, of Alton, as the suspect who died in a shootout near Liberty and 6th Street in Alton on Thursday. The altercation also resulted in the death of Odin, a beloved K-9 of the Alton Police Department, and injuries to Officer Allen Averbeck.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, leading to a gunfight that left Randle dead and Officer Averbeck injured. Odin, the K-9, was shot during the exchange and later succumbed to his injuries at Hawthorne Animal Hospital in Glen Carbon. Officer Averbeck, who was wearing a protective vest, has since been released from a local hospital and is expected to continue his recovery at home.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford took to the Alton Police Department's Facebook page on Friday to express his condolences and gratitude for the community support. "While we mourn his loss, I also want to highlight that K-9 Odin performed courageously and sacrificed his life to save the lives of his fellow officers. There is no higher act of love and sacrifice than to give one’s life to save others," Ford stated.

Chief Ford also acknowledged the community's kind hearts. "The outpouring of support from the community has been incredible. It is a great feeling to have the community rally around us and unite as we deal with this loss. The immense amount of calls, texts, emails, in-person visits, cards, food deliveries, and donations has been nothing short of incredible. We are forever grateful to be part of such a wonderful community," he added.