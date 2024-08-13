Our Daily Show! NAGBC Spotlight: Benchmark Mortgage & Tony's Ranch House!

GODFREY - The North Alton-Godfrey Business Council continues shining the spotlight on local businesses, with a focus this month on Benchmark Mortgage. With plans for financial education courses and more, the company aims to give back to the community as opportunities await at future council meetings.

Nathan Kerpan with Benchmark Mortgage shared more about the work they do and their membership in the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC) on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

Kerpan said Benchmark has been in business for 24 years, but only learned about the Business Council about a year ago - and he’s already impressed with their track record.

“I just saw the quality and the quantity and businesses that have been involved for over 50 years,” Kerpan said of the council. He added that the welcoming environment of each NAGBC meeting even fosters collaboration between would-be competitors working in the same industries.

“We actually collaborate on various things, so it’s not a dog-eat-dog environment - it’s about the community and what we can bring to the community,” he said.

One thing Benchmark aims to bring to the community in the near future is more financial education. Starting on Aug. 29, 2024, Kerpan said they plan to offer a virtual version of “Financial Peace University,” the nine-week Dave Ramsey-developed financial management course.

Kerpan added that he’s a Dave Ramsey Certified Master Coach, emphasizing his qualification to lead the course and the importance of financial freedom.

“My heart really is helping people manage their finances, make good, responsible financial decisions, and get out of debt,” he said. “Part of financial freedom, if you ever want to be free, is to not have to write that check every month to some bank or some institution, [to] be able to write that to yourself.”

Those interested in joining the Financial Peace University Zoom can call or text 314-551-9587 to register and find out more.

Going forward, Kerpan said he’s looking forward to the next NAGBC meeting featuring the Vice President of Wieland, which is investing $500 million into modernizing its East Alton facility.

“What opportunity do we get to sit down with the vice president of a company that’s investing [$500] million into our community … when do you get that opportunity?” he said. “That’s going to impact every single one of our businesses, every single one of our families, and that’s such a huge opportunity.”

For more information about the NAGBC, visit nagbc.com For more insights into Benchmark Mortgage, see the full interview with Kerpan at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbenbder.com Roku TV app.