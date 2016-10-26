SEE RELATED VIDEO BELOW:

ALTON – A Psychic Fair at Mystical Journeys on Saturday was very successful, owners Betty Hackney and Marianne Frost said.

The two women said they had a variety of practitioners who performed readings, healings, aromatherapy and even aura photography, popular on the day.

The Alton business is located at 3090 Homer Adams Parkway.

“We both loved it from not only having all the practitioners around, but the vibration energy they provided,” the two said. “There is no way you could feel bad with all this wonderful energy around our shop. We had not only our regular customers and some new people who had not been in our shop before.”

Frost and Hackney said they love having the shop in Alton and said it has been successful.

“This is the second event like this we have had this year and we are hoping to have two a year,” the two women said. “

Mystical Journeys plans to have a lot of potential gift ideas for the Christmas season and will soon make their focus for the remainder of the year.

For more information about the business, call (618) 433-9913.

