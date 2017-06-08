ALTON - Murder. Mystery. Mississippi River. It all comes together in an evening packed with twists and turns during this year’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater aboard the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheel boat when it makes a return visit to the Meeting of the Great Rivers Sept. 20 and Oct 11.

Join the cast of Alton Little Theater for a delightful interactive night of mystery while enjoying a full buffet dinner. During the cruise, the cast will give guests clues to solve a murder in “Murder on the Mississippi” also known as “Jewel of the Night”. It is the story of an international jewel thief wooing two sisters, and the mischief they cause during a seemingly ordinary cruise on a riverboat. Guests will have fun figuring out “who done it” and competing for prizes.

The Murder Mystery cruise will depart and return to The Loading Dock in Grafton. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m. and the cruise is from 7 to 9 p.m. Cruising begins approximately 30 minutes after boarding. Ticket prices for this special two hour cruise are $55 per person and there is limited seating. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645 or online at VisitAlton.com/Cruise.

This is just one of many cruises the Spirit of Peoria will offer throughout the Meeting of the Great Rivers region over the summer. Looking for something more tranquil? Then sit back and relax on one of the many sightseeing cruises. As one of the few remaining paddleboats on the Mississippi River, the Spirit of Peoria will transport you back to simpler times. You can unwind with deck side seating in the open air or relax inside with a full view of the landscape, either way you are sure to have a wonderful time. The Spirit of Peoria offers sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises throughout the season which runs from Jun. 27 through Oct. 11.

Relax on the river with a 90-minute scenic morning or afternoon sightseeing cruise. Or let the chefs do the cooking during a lunch or dinner cruise along the Mississippi River. Sightseeing cruise tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, $14 for children (ages 4-12), and infants are free. Group rates are available for groups of 20 or more. The two hour lunch cruises are $45 per person inclusive. Dinner cruises are also available for $55 per person.

The Spirit of Peoria offers multiple cruises:

Aug. 30 Morning Sightseeing Cruise 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 30 Lunch Cruise 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 30 Afternoon Sightseeing Cruise 4 p.m. to 5:30p.m. Sep 20 Morning Sightseeing Cruise 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sep 20 Lunch Cruise 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sep 20 Afternoon Sightseeing cruise 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sep 20 Murder Mystery Dinner Theater 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 Morning Sightseeing cruise 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 11 Lunch Cruise 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 11 Afternoon Sightseeing Cruise 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 Murder Mystery Dinner Theater 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Sightseeing, lunch, and dinner cruises will depart from the Grafton Loading Dock, 400 Front St, Grafton, IL. Boarding will begin half an hour before the listed time.

The Spirit of Peoria also offers full day cruises from St. Louis to Grafton and Grafton to Florence. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat meals, professional storytelling, unlimited complimentary soft drinks, live entertainment, historic information, and more during a fun filled day out on the Mississippi and Illinois rivers. Tickets are $140 per person and are all inclusive. Cruises from both St. Louis to Grafton and Grafton to Florence are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cruises start loading half an hour before the listed times. Full day cruises include: Jun. 27 St. Louis to Grafton Jun. 28 Grafton to Florence Aug. 29 St. Louis to Grafton Sep. 19 St. Louis to Grafton Oct. 10 St. Louis to Grafton

Parking is available on the St. Louis Riverfront for the St. Louis to Grafton cruises and the north lot of the Loading Dock parking lot for the Grafton to Florence cruise.

Reservations may be made online at www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise or by calling the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-258-6645. Tickets may be paid for by cash, Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover. All sales are final. For all cruising policies, go to www.VisitAlton.com/Cruise.

