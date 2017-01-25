Criste’on Waters contributed 10 points in Edwardsville's romp over Belleville East on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)Myriah Noodel-Haywood had a breakout game for Edwardsville on Tuesday night at home with a game-high 16 points. (Photo by Dan Brannan)EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville’s girls basketball team received a first-quarter challenge from Belleville East but overpowered the Lancers in the second quarter to move to an easy 64-36 win on Thursday night at EHS.

Belleville East and the Tigers were tied at 14 at the end of the first period, but in the second quarter Edwardsville outscored Belleville East 20-4 for a 34-18 halftime lead. Both teams scored 12 points in the third quarter to make it 46-30 at the end of three and the Tigers were dominant in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lancers 18-6 for the final tally of 64-36.

Edwardsville was 26 of 50 from the field (52 percent), while the Lancers made 16 of 50 shots from the field (32 percent).

Myriah Noodel-Haywood led Edwardsville with a breakout game, making 8 of 11 from the field and leading the team with 16 points. Makenzie Silvey had 11 points for the Tigers and Kate Martin and Criste’on Waters contributed 10 points apiece. Rachel Pranger added eight points. Jaylen Townsend had three points and Jasmine Bishop, Morgan Hulme and Quierra Love all contributed two points each. Pranger had a team-high eight rebounds and Martin also snared six rebounds.

Edwardsville improved to 21-0 overall and 9-0 in the Southwestern Conference, while Belleville is now 14-8 overall and 6-5 in SWC play.

The Tigers play at Belleville West for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.

Edwardsville's Kate Martin applies tight defense against Belleville East. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

The Tigers' Rachel Pranger goes up for two points against the Lancers. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Makenzie Silvey pulls up to look to pass inside against Belleville East. Silvey had 11 points for the Tigers. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

Quierra Love is shown out front for the Tigers on Tuesday night. (Photo by Dan Brannan)

