EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Republican Central Committee unanimously elected Collinsville’s Myles Nelson to immediately serve as the party’s next Chairman, succeeding outgoing Chairman Ray Wesley. The group met at their monthly meeting on October 27th at the Edwardsville Gun Club where Nelson laid out his plans for the party.

“I am deeply honored and humbled for the faith placed in me by the Precinct Committeemen to lead the Madison County GOP,” said Nelson. “I want to extend my thanks and appreciation to my predecessor, Ray Wesley, for his service and leadership over the last 6 years. As Chairman, I will bring fresh energy, a bold vision, and an unwavering commitment to growing our Party, engaging our community, and building on Republican success in this county. Together, we will build a stronger, united Republican movement in Madison County, and I look forward to keeping Madison County under a Republican stronghold.”

"Under Chairman Myles Nelson's leadership, I have no doubt that the Republican Party is in good hands in Madison County," said former Chairman Ray Wesley. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success, and I'm excited to support his vision for the future of our Party."

Myles Nelson has been an integral part in winning campaigns at the federal, state, and local levels. He lives in Collinsville and is an alumnus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Nelson works for U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) as his Campaign Manager, and serves as Treasurer of the Illinois Republican Party, Republican State Central Committeeman for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, Trustee of the Madison County Regional Board of Education, Precinct Committeeman for Collinsville 25, and was previously elected as a Delegate to the Republican National Convention in 2024 pledged to President Donald J. Trump. He is a member of the Madison County Farm Bureau, Illinois State Rifle Association, and the National Rifle Association.

