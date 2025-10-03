EDWARDSVILLE - Mya Schutzenhofer, a senior on the Belleville West High girls volleyball team, is providing leadership for a relatively young Maroons team that has had some good moments this season.

In a three-set 23-25, 25-15, 25-10 loss to Edwardsville at Lucco-Jackson Gym on Sept. 23, 2025, Schutzenhofer had a good match herself, serving up six points, while having five kills and a block. For the season at that point, she had served up 24 points and seven aces, and also had 43 kills, 11 assists, 10 defensively, and 20 digs. She's become a go-to player for the Maroons as the season has progressed.

In a post-match interview that followed the match at Edwardsville, although the Maroons lost, the team kept plugging away and fought hard for every point. The effort certainly pleased Schutzenhofer.

"I'm feeling good," Schutzenhofer said. "I think that we played our best, and just fell short in the third set. I think that we are going to keep pushing and do better as we keep going."

It has been a good season for the Maroons to this point, having defeated the Tigers last year in the Class 4A regional final, and Schutzenhofer agreed with that assessment. She's also felt that the trademark of this year's team has been its resilience and willingness to work hard to achieve.

"We have been pushing, and we have been trying to put things together," Schutzenhofer said, "because most of our team from last year is gone, and now, we have underclassmen, and we're all trying to push and get it together. It's going to work well in the end."

Schutzenhofer agreed that West has shown a lot of resilience thus far in the season, and also felt that things went well for the most part against the Tigers.

She also has ambitious goals and aspirations for the second half of the season for herself and the team.

"That we push as hard as we can,' Schutzenhofer says, "and go out, and play our best."

