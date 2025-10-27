ALTON – OSF HealthCare is making it easier than ever for patients and visitors to navigate OSF saint Anthony’s Health Center with the introduction of step-by-step directions in the My OSF mobile app. The feature provides patients and visitors with driving directions, indoor navigation and floor maps to help them confidently reach their destination. Patients and visitors can navigate from home to their appointment and back to their car after.

Launched in October 2024, My OSF was created to make it easier to find key health care resources in one convenient app. The addition of navigation features builds on this, reducing confusion and improving overall care experiences. Patients and visitors can now use navigation within the app to:

Get driving directions from home to the hospital

Find parking and walking directions to their check-in location

Locate departments and rooms within the hospital

Return to their parking spot after their appointment

My OSF navigation removes one of the biggest sources of stress for patients, finding their way around inside a hospital. Now, whether it’s a first-time visit or a routine appointment, patients can navigate to their destination in the My OSF app!

In addition to navigation, My OSF helps patients:

Find a provider or OSF HealthCare location nearby

Check urgent care wait times

Start an OSF OnCall Urgent Care virtual visit

Schedule appointments

Access OSF MyChart

Pay bills

Explore career opportunities

Discover health and wellness resources

Patients and visitors are encouraged to download My OSF to experience the new navigation features: https://osf.gz.link/app.

