ALTON - It is with great sadness the death of Yvonne Campbell, owner of My Just Desserts, is announced Wednesday morning.

However, she died of complications after a crash in Jamaica on July 8, 2022. She had been hospitalized in Jamaica since the accident.

Others from Alton were involved in the crash and one person remains in a Jamaica hospital hoping to be flown back for additional medical treatment in the U.S.

My Just Desserts in Alton issued this statement on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning: "We have to share with you all about the passing of our owner Yvonne. Anyone that knew her, loved her, and knew how much of a bright light she brought to every room she entered. No one will ever bake a pie, cobbler, or cake as good as her.

"Please give us room for grievance at this time. We will be closed until further notice and will let everyone know when we will be back. Thank you all for your continued thoughts and prayers, this is devastating to all."

Shelia Goins, the wife of Alton Mayor David Goins, said she was devastated at the news of her passing.

Speaking for all of Alton, she said: "The entire community is devastated at her passing. Our hearts are broken. She was a loving person and good to the community and her family. No one will ever bake a pie or cobbler as Yvonne did. She was such a sweetheart. She not only made such sweet pies but was such a sweet spirit. She will be greatly missed in the community."

Alton Mayor David Goins said that sometimes things happen and at the time we don't realize the importance until we have a moment to look back at reflect.

"The fact that I was supposed to have a meeting with Yvonne today (Wednesday) and she came early last week thinking it was last Wednesday, gave me a chance to hug her and say our goodbyes. She brought us cookies and that would be the last time I saw her. Everyone in the mayor's office is devastated simply because of that finality and seeing her last week. It was just meant for her to come in last Wednesday. If she hadn't, I wouldn't have gotten a chance to see her today. God sometimes works in mysterious ways."

Mayor Goins described Yvonne as "a wonderful, loving, giving person."

"Whenever I went to her restaurant if she found out I was there and in back, she would be upset if didn't tell her," the mayor said. "She told her staff if the mayor ever walks in let me go out and greet him and hug him. That was one of my favorite places to eat and take people. It was so convenient, it is just down the street. Everybody I took there loved the food and desserts and her dessert first thing was great. People in different groups ordered dessert first before the meal. I have very fond memories of My Just Desserts and I was thankful for the opportunity to hug and embrace her, last Wednesday, knowing now it was our final goodbye."

More like this: